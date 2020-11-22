Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8623);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366);

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);

Mrabat Pharmacy, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051);

St Mary Pharmacy, Mġarr Dispensing Chemists, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529);

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Michael Azzoppardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Anici Pharmacy, Blk A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Holy Rood church, Sant’ Andrija area, Żabbar, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.