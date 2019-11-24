Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

The Local Dispensary, Canon K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

Balluta Pharmacy, 30, Main Street, St Julian’s (2131 7888);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 1, Zakkak Street, Mosta (2141 7593);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211 Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

Mqabba Central Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Nadur Pharmacy, 28th April 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Pama commercial village car park, Mosta, and at Xewkija health centre, today from 8.30am and 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.