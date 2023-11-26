New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697)

The Local Dispensary, Can. Karm Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Ġżira (2133 2080)

Potters Pharmacy, Wilġa Street, Paceville (2136 3244)

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627)

Whites Pharmacy, No. 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741)

Health & Co Pharmacy, Triq l-Erba’ Mwieżeb, St Paul’s Bay (7979 0119)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994)

Gerada’s Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Triq il-Bronja, Żurrieq (2168 2251)

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023: www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Qawra parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.