Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 30, Fleur-De-Lys Street, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

Mayer Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Promenade, Msida (2133 1732);

Ta’ Giorni Pharmacy, Shop 2, Lapsi Street, Ta’ Giorni, St Julian’s (2133 3886);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Market Street, Attard (2143 4137);

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, il-Mina l-Kbira Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Felice Pharmacy, 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2189 8728);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Suffara Square Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Fontana Pharmacy, Spring Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Luqa parish church today 8.30am to 1pm.

The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.