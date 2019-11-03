Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);
Lantern Pharmacy, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);
Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);
St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);
Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);
Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);
Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);
Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);
Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);
Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);
Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);
Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);
Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Paola health centre, today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.