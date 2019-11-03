Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);

Lantern Pharmacy, Misraħ il-Kebbies, Santa Venera (2144 4648);

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, George Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);

Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);

Bronja Pharmacy, Sonata, Bronja Street, Żurrieq (2168 2251);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Paola health centre, today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.