Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

Cosmed Pharmacy, Soccors, 7, Franciscans Street in Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 5991);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);

Remedies Pharmaacy, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Msida (2134 6547);

Mensija Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275);

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (8am to 1pm) (2141 3442);

Smiths (Pama) Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593);

Il-Gżejjer, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

St Anne Pharmacy, Qaliet Street, Marsascala (2163 7615);

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Fgura parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.