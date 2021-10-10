Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162)

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Mayer Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Msida (2133 1732)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

M4 Pharmacy, Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531)

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Square, Naxxar (2141 2454)

Promenade Pharmacy, Pioneers Road, Buġibba (2744 1160)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xagħjra (2703 2296)

Brittania Pharmacy, 5 Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391)

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikol Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Misraħ Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447)

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żebbuġ parish church and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.