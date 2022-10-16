Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1118)

De Rohan Pharmacy, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sagħjtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198)

El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308)

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

Bellavista Pharmacy, 88, Hortan Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Chursh Street, Xagħra (2755 1140).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the square next to Żebbuġ parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.