Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589);

O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel De Vilhena Steet, Gżira (2133 0268);

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, G. Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Sharon’s Pharmacy, 6, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300);

Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be available next to Mqabba parish church today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.