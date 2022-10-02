Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411)

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

Brown’s Medical Plaza Dispensing Chemists, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George Street, St Julian’s (2137 8657)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, Main Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

Anici Pharmacy, 6, Nadur Street, Marsascala (2163 7300)

Brittania Pharmacy, 5 Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622)

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish Priest Street c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366)

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Suffara Square Street, Dingli (2145 7128)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

St John Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Mediatrix square next to Żabbar parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.