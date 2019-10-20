Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);
Cosmed Pharmacy, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 5991);
Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);
St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);
O’Hea Pharmacy, 128, Manoel Street, Gżira (2133 0268);
Krypton Chemists, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141);
Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102);
Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);
St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402);
Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);
De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408);
Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);
Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);
Gerada Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);
The By Pass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);
Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140).
Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.
Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Pembroke parish church today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.