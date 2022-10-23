Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512)

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020)

Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589)

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797)

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, G. Borg Olivier Street, St Julian’s (2136 9426)

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635)

Brown’s Chemists, St Paul Street, Naxxar (2141 7652)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536)

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546)

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962)

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391)

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128)

Vella Pharmacy, 15, December 13 Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Naxxar parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.