Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

St Julian’s Pharmacy, 24, G. Borg Olivier, St Julian’s (2136 9426);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

Il-Mehrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Tat-Tarġa Pharmacy, Plot 2, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 3141);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Street, Tarxien (2180 2986);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Street, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274);

Abela Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in St Catherine Street, next to Birżebbuġa primary school, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.