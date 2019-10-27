Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2122 6281);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 82, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327);

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479);

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Alpha Pharmacy, Maria Immaculata, Cospicua Road c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811);

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xgħajra (2166 0300);

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq, (2166 3311);

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the main square next to Mqabba parish church and in Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.