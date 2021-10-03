Empire Pharmacy (Branch), 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġġ Street, Tal-Ibraġġ, Swieqi (2137 0141)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035)

St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 2802)

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536)

Distinction Pharmacy, 32, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2169 3412)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2167 3811)

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503)

Pompei Pharmacy, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

De Rohan Pharmacy, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4479)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood Donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Mediatrix Square next to Żabbar parish church today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.