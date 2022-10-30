Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Thomas’ Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018)

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459)

Ħerba Pharmacy, 166, Psaila Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġġ Street, Ibraġġ (2137 0141)

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Smiths (Pama) Pharmacy, Valletta Road, Mosta (2141 7593)

Qawra Pharmacy, Earl’s Court/1, Imħar Street, Qawra (2158 0881)

De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408)

Brown's Pharmacy, 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2167 3811)

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xagħjra (2166 0300)

Pompei Pharmacy, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278)

Kirkop Pharmacy, 9, Parish Street, Kirkop (2168 2028)

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115)

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828)

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Tarxien parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.