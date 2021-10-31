Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135);

Remedies Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2124 5627);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Street, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Street, Birkirkara (2148 8884);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Mensija Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Street, San Ġwann (2137 3275)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);

Il-Mehrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Street, Mosta (2141 1197);

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

St James Pharmacy, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Qadi Street, Żejtun (2167 8039);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the main square next to Mellieħa parish church today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.