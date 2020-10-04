Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

Thomas’ Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406);

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George’s Road, St Julian’s (2137 8657);

Victor’s Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352);

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Street, Attard (2143 6531);

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

Promenade Pharmacy, Pioneers Road, Buġibba (2744 1160);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Triq il-Mina l-Kbira, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);

St Philip Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċeppun, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Street, Sannat (2156 4447).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Mellieħa parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.