Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Triq il-Kappilan Mifsud, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Ġanni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366);

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Road, Mosta (2141 1197);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, 7th June 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the square in front of Qawra parish church today from 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.