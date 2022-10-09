Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

O’Hea Pharmacy, 115, Manoel De Vilhena Street, Gżira (2133 0268)

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406)

Sta Margherita Pharmacy, Qalbiena Mostin Avenue, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426)

St Mary Pharmacy, Mġarr Dispensing Chemists, 71, Sir Harry Luke Street, Mġarr (2158 0711)

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646)

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/2011, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503)

Felice Pharmacy, 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939)

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274)

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Mqabba parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.