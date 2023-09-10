New British Dispensary, 109-110, San Ġwann Road, Valletta (2124 4813)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Brown's Pharmacy, 278, Victory Road, Qormi (2149 9697)

Rational Pharmacy, 74-75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513)

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, 37-39, Triq is-Sejjieħ, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554)

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986)

Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30 Triq tal-Ħofra, Żabbar (2167 6263)

Beta Pharmacy, 50-52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311)

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294)

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023: www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to San Andrea church, Żabbar, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.