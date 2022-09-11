Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396)

The Cross Pharmacy, 859, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 7682)

Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068)

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Retail Outlet, Level 0, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

Mrabat Pharmacy, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Street, Mosta (2141 1197)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3462)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Avenue, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720)

Polymer Żabbar Pharmacy, 30, Ħofra Street, Żabbar (2167 6263)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Qadi Street, Żejtun (2167 8039)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

Lantern Pharmacy, Kebbies Square, Santa Venera (2144 4648)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187)

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970)

Joyce’s Pharmacy, September 8 Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: There will be no mobile blood unit available today. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.