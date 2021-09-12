Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 9682);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8623);

Lantern Pharmacy, Kebbies Square, Santa Venera (2144 4648);

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);

El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Cavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of the Żurrieq local council offices and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guarda­mangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.