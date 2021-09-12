Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 9682);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8623);
Lantern Pharmacy, Kebbies Square, Santa Venera (2144 4648);
Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);
D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);
JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);
Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);
Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);
Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);
El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308);
Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);
Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);
Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685);
Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);
Kristianne Pharmacy, Cavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);
Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);
Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).
Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.
Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of the Żurrieq local council offices and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.
