Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051); National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539); St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045); Remedies Pharmacy, Tumas Fenech Street, Birkirkara (2144 1589); Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115); Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776); Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233); St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051); St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833); Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764); De Paola Pharmacy, 36, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 6408); Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720); San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994); Brittania Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622); St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795); Tal-Grazzja Pharmacy, Franġisk Farrugia Street, Żebbuġ (2146 2068); Anici Pharmacy, Blk A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833); Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170); Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Saqqajja Square, Rabat, and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.