Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (92144 3406);

D’Argens Pharmacy, 330, Rue D’Argens, Gżira (2133 0817);

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Street, Naxxar (2141 2454);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Road, Tarxien (2180 2986);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Felice Pharmacy, 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);

St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Ċavi Street, Mqabba (2168 3048);

Spiżerija Ħal-Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the parish square in Mellieha and at the Xewkija health centre between 8.30am and 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.