Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

The Local Dispensary, Can. Karm Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);

Potters Pharmacy, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

Whites Pharmacy, No. 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454);

Sta. Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

Frontline Pharmacy, 121, Burmarrad Road, Burmarrad (2158 2797);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurgier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366);

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

St John Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052);

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Siġġiewi local council today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.