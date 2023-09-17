Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

The Local Dispensary, Can. Karm Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira (2133 2080);

Potters Pharmacy, Wilga Street, Paceville (2136 3244);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

Whites Pharmacy, No. 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454);

Sta. Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426);

Frontline Pharmacy, 121, Burmarrad Road, Burmarrad (2158 2797);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

May Day Pharmacy, Victory Street, Żabbar (2182 6529);

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurgier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366);

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

St John Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052);

 

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Siġġiewi local council today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.