New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152,St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

St Paul’s Pharmacy, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135);

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Ġżira (2133 2080);

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);

Drug Store: Anglo Maltese Dispensary Ltd, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

St Louis Pharmacy, Shop 1, Bohemian Courts, Independence Avenue, Mosta (2143 2802);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Sonren Pharmacy, Żejtun Road, Tarxien (2167 2757);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Pompei Pharmacy, Xatt is-Sajjieda, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278);

Chrysantemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828);

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mikiel Azzoppardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128); Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Tony’s Pharmacy, ‘Egret Court’, Valley Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żebbuġ parish church today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.