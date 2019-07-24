Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2125 2396);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366);

Krypton Chemists, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141);

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Road, Mosta (2141 1197);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Castle Pharmacy, 2, Independence Square, Victoria (2155 6970);

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018).

Malta International Airport pharmacy: is open from 8am till 10pm.

Emergencies: The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be available today near the Mosta Health Centre, between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.