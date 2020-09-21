Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);

Darwin Pharmacy, 152, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2122 1512);

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Triq il-Ferrovija, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

Pharmaplus, Ganu Street, Birkirkara (2149 2958);

Mayer Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Msida (2133 1732);

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479);

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manuel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4723);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);

Tat-Tarġa Pharmacy, Plot No. 2, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 3141);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Other pharmacies: The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays. The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be at Siġġiewi Parish Square between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.