Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

Collis Williams St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Ġanni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

Balluta Pharmacy, 30, Main Street, St Julian’s (2131 7888);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 22A, The Point Shopping Mall, Tigné, Sliema (2131 3233);

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Polymer Pharmacy, Xgħajra Road, Żabbar (2167 6263);

Fisherman’s Cove, 34, Triq Guzepp, Marsaxlokk (2165 1873);

Prestige Pharmacy, 16, St Joseph Street, Kirkop (2164 1328);

Collis Williams St Venera Pharmacy, 532, St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera (2123 8625);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be available at the PAMA Shopping Village parking area, Mosta, today between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.