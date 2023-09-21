Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310)

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539)

Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221)

Mint Care Pharmacy, 7, Brared Street, Birkirkara (2144 2135)

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1776)

JV’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062)

Brown’s Victor Pharmacy, 9, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 0352)

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567)

St Mary Pharmacy, 14, Rotunda Square, Mosta (2143 3833)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795)

Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211, Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503)

St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194)

Gerada’s Pharmacy, 46, Mater Boni Consigli Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Salus Pharmacy, 21, Republic Square, Żurrieq (2168 0761)

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856)

St Anthony Pharmacy, 18, Main Street, Rabat (2145 4187)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at PAMA shopping mall, Valletta Road, Mosta, today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.