Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355)

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1188)

De Rohan Pharmacy, 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128)

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 92-94, Mensija Road, San Ġwann (2137 3275)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Retail Outlet, Level 0, 135, Central Business Centre, Spinola Bay, St Julian’s (2133 3886)

Edward’s Pharmacy, 115, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4102)

Medicine Chest Pharmacy, Demitriju Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204)

M4 Pharmacy, Old Railway Track, Attard (2143 6531)

St Paul’s Bay Pharmacy, 504, Main Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 5276)

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788)

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723)

Kristianne Pharmacy, Triq iċ-Ċavi, Mqabba (2168 3048)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 33, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, Msida (2133 1732)

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247)

Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Safi parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.