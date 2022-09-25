New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 278, Victory Street, Qormi (2149 9697)

Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513)

Remedies Chemists, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649)

St Andrew’s Pharmacy, Qasam Street, Tal-Ibraġġ (2137 1062)

Anglo-Maltese Drug Store, 382, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 4627)

Brown’s Naxxar Centre Pharmacy, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438)

Brown’s St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348)

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764)

St Monica Pharmacy, 157, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848)

Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250)

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322)

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consilii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Chrysantemum Pharmacy, St Nicolas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828)

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920)

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nikola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957)

Taċ-Ċawla Pharmacy, June 7, 1919 Street, Victoria (2155 7819)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 28, St Joseph Square, Qala (2155 5348)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Safi parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.