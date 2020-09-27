Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701);

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

The Local Dispensary, Can. K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293);

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borġ Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);

Balzan Pharmacy, 70, St Francis Street, Balzan (2144 4035);

Victory Pharmacy, 16, Victory Square, Naxxar (2141 2454);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xagħjra (2166 0300);

Green Cross Pharmacy, 8, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);

Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Cappuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Lauretana Pharmacy, 36, Mġarr Road, Għajnsielem (2156 3017).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in front of Safi parish church and at Xewkija health centre today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.