Regent Pharmacy, 70, Merchants Street, Valletta (2124 5135)

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477)

Anici Pharmacy, Anici Street, Qormi (2148 7162)

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, 37-39, Triq is-Sejjieħ, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369)

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875)

Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Road, Mosta (2141 1197)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier, Mellieħa (2152 3462)

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111)

Pillhouse Pharmacy, 200, Welcome Street, Fgura (2180 3008)

Mediatrix Plus Pharmacy, 7, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2782 6685)

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031)

Qrendi Pharmacy, 6, Main Street, Qrendi (2168 3781)

Remedies Pharmacy, 111, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2397 6640)

Remedies Campus Hub, University of Malta, Tal-Qroqq, Msida (2397 6680)

Mqabba (2164 1133); Whites Pharmacy, Blk A, Town Centre HOS, Mtarfa (2145 2833)

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Nadur Pharmacy, April 28, 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2023 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Żejtun parish church today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.