Empire Pharmacy (Branch), 46, Melita Street, Valletta (2123 8577)

Vivien Pharmacy, Fr Magri Street, Marsa (2122 1701)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 32, Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara (2148 8884)

Tony’s Pharmacy, 100, Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Ġżira (2133 2080)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George Street, St Julian’s (2137 8657)

Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Milner Street, Sliema (2133 5217)

Whites Pharmacy, No. 3, E.M. Bajada Building, Labour Avenue, Naxxar (2141 2454)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784)

Tarxien Pharmacy, 59, Tarxien Street, Tarxien (2180 2986)

Alpha Pharmacy, Cospicua Street c/w Cottoner Avenue, Fgura (2167 3811)

St James Pharmacy, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194)

Gerada Pharmacy, 146, Mater Boni Consiglii Street, Żejtun (2180 6009)

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552)

Regional Pharmacy, E. H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449)

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479)

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Street, Sannat (2156 4447)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the parking area next to Mosta Dome today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.