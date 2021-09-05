Chemimart Pharmacy, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

Deby’s Pharmacy, 1, Quarries Square, Msida (2122 7920);

Spiżerija Kappara, Żbibu Lane, San Ġwann (2138 1177);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Unit 22, Tigné Street, Sliema (2131 3233);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);

Medicine Chest Pharamcy, Demetrius Farrugia Street, Għargħur (2142 2204);

Health & Co Pharmacy, Erba’ Mwieżeb Street, St Paul’s Bay (7979 0119);

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);

Verdala Pharmacy, 57, Bull Street, Cospicua (2182 4720);

St Elias Pharmacy, St Elias Street, Xagħjra (2166 0300);

Beta Pharmacy, 50/52, St Mary Street, Għaxaq (2166 3311);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261);

Abela Pharmacy, Bellavista Court, George Borg Olivier Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Għajnsielem Pharmacy, Independence Square, Għajnsielem (2720 3615).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in the main square in front of Mellieħa parish church today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.