Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

San Raffael Pharmacy, 247, Qormi Road, Marsa (2122 1118);

Lantern Pharmacy, Kebbies Square, Santa Venera (2144 4648);

Mackie’s Pharmacy, L. Casolani Street, Ta’ Paris, Birkirkara (2149 6089);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327);

San Giorgio Pharmacy, Manwel Buhagiar Street, Pembroke (2137 8485);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499);

Reeds Pharmacy 191, September 21 Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068);

El Medina Chemist, Maskli Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Luċija (2189 0111);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa, (2760 0126);

Fgura Pharmacy, Dome Street, Fgura (2167 5250);

Gudja Pharmacy, Parish Priest Street, c/w William Baker Stret, Gudja (2169 6422);

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);

Remedies Pharmacy, Peter Pan, Dr Nicola Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4274);

Abela Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

St John Pharmacy, 85, Independence Street, Xewkija (2156 3052).

Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Qawra parish church and at Xewkija health centre today 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.