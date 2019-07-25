Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

Lister Pharmacy, 678, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2124 5627);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Ġanni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790);

Pharmaland Dispensers, 5, Tagliaferro Mansions, Princess Margaret Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 6547);

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);

Harley Pharmacy, 1, Nathalie Poutiatin Tabone Street, Sliema (2133 4635);

St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);

Sgħajtar Pharmacy, Sgħajtar Street, Mosta (2141 5198);

El Medina Chemist, Fliegu Street, Qawra (2157 6308);

Brown’s Paola Square Pharmacy, 64/65, Antoine De Paule Square, Paola (2182 1646);

Victory Pharmacy, 32, Victory Street, Senglea (2180 1698);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Martin’s Pharmacy, 182, Birżebbuġa Road, Birżebbuġa (2165 1031);

Kristianne Pharmacy, Pietru Pawl Saydon Street, Żurrieq (2164 7391);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue, Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Vella Pharmacy, 15, 13th December Street, Nadur (2156 6431).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to the Żurrieq local council building, today 8.30am to 1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.