Royal Pharmacy, 271, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 9682);

St Gaetan Pharmacy, Parish Priest Mifsud Street, Ħamrun (2123 4570);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

St Jude Pharmacy, 213, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2149 2151);

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Msida (2124 4366);

Krypton Pharmacy, Ibraġ Street, Tal-Ibraġ, Swieqi (2137 0141);

Remedies Pharmacy, 144, Manuel Dimech Street, Sliema (2134 4722);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

Naxxar Pharmacy, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438);

Smiths PAMA Pharmacy, PAMA Shopping Mall, Mosta (2141 7593);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);

Vittoriosa Pharmacy, 9, Main Gate Street, Vittoriosa (2180 7529);

Milia’s Pharmacy, Qaliet Street c/w Lampuka Street, Marsascala (2702 3322);

Gudja Pharmacy, Triq il-Kappillan c/w William Baker Street, Gudja (2169 6422);

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346);

Santa Marija Pharmacy, Frenċ Abela Square, Dingli (2145 2447);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Gozo Chemists, Mġarr Road, Xewkija (2155 7278).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at Siġġiewi parish church square today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.