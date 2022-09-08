Chemimart, 20/21, Republic Street, Valletta (2124 6051);

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Road, Marsa (2123 5595);

St George’s Pharmacy, 21, Main Street, Qormi (2144 3045);

St Anne Pharmacy, 24, St Helen Square, Birkirkara (2744 1913);

Remedies Chemists, Marina Court, 49A, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex (2134 1649);

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George’s Road, St Julian’s (2137 8657);

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492);

Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Brown’s Grognet Pharmacy, 41, Constitution Street, Mosta (2143 2038);

Parkes Pharmacy, 582, St Paul Street, St Paul’s Bay (2157 1764);

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Dawret it-Torri, Santa Luċija (2167 7037);

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);

San Ġwakkin Pharmacy, 1, St Anne Street, Marsascala (2163 7994);

Health Junction Pharmacy, Alfred Cachia Zammit Street, Żejtun (2189 8728);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 42, Blue Grotto Avenue, Żurrieq (2168 9971);

Plaza Pharmacy, 86, Main Street, Żebbuġ (2146 7459);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);

Tony’s Pharmacy, Qbajjar Road, Marsalforn (2156 3617).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2022: www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergency dentist: Sun 8.30-11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood donation unit will be available next to Żabbar parish church and in Xewkija clinic (berga), today between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.