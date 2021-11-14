Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114)

Trinity Pharmacy, 32, Marsa Street, Marsa (2123 5595)

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020)

Collis Williams - St Mark’s Pharmacy, P. Borg Olivier Street c/w Gianni Vella Street, Swatar (2144 0790)

St Luke’s Pharmacy, St Luke Street, Pietà (2124 1293)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Mrabat Pharmacy, Imrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

Smiths St Albert Pharmacy, Oratory Street, Għargħur (2141 3402)

Health & Co Pharmacy, Erba’ Mwieżeb Street, St Paul’s Bay (7979 0119)

Maddalena Pharmacy, Shop 2, Binja tal-Faqqani, Tower Avenue, Santa Luċija (2167 7037)

White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671)

Felice Pharmacy, 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Gurgier Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944)

Santa Marija Pharmacy, 40, Bird Street, Żebbuġ (2146 5346)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Street, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuccins Street, Victoria (2156 3233)

Sokkors Pharmacy, St Gregory Street, Kerċem (2155 3018)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am to 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 to 11.30am, 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be next to Marsascala parish church today from 8.30am to 1pm. The blood donation centre at Guardamangia is open daily from 8am to 6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 2206 6201, 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.