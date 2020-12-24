New British Dispensary, 109/110, St John Street, Valletta (2124 4813);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 706, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8623);
Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);
Rational Pharmacy, 74/75, Valley Road, Birkirkara (2144 1513);
Regional Pharmacy, E.H. Furse Street, Msida (2131 2449);
J.V.’s Pharmacy, Swieqi Valley, Swieqi (2137 1062);
Stella Maris Pharmacy, 34, Millner Street, Sliema (2133 5217);
St Michael Pharmacy, Transfiguration Square, Lija (2143 5875);
Mġarr Pharmacy, Main Street, c/w Vitale Street, Mġarr (2157 7784);
St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);
Fleming Pharmacy, 61, Żabbar Road, Paola (2169 6893);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
St Peter Pharmacy, Sebbellika Street, Żabbar (2166 3750);
St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);
Pasteur Pharmacy, Tellerit Street, Safi (2168 9944);
De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);
Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria (2156 6170);
Ta’ Pinu Pharmacy, Franġisk Portelli Street, Għarb (2788 8128).
Pharmacy at MIA: Open 8am to 10pm.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
