Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2122 5785);

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);

Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Triq il-Ferrovija, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

The Local Dispensary, Canon K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);

San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);

Reeds Pharmacy, 191, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068);

Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788);

St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039);

Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);

Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);

Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);

Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);

Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.