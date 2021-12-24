Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2122 5785);
Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898);
Fatima Pharmacy, 82, Triq il-Ferrovija, Santa Venera (2148 2856);
The Local Dispensary, Canon K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);
St Matthew’s Pharmacy, 213, The Strand, Gżira (2131 1797);
San Ġwann Pharmacy, 11, Feliċ Borg Street, San Ġwann (2138 6974);
The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);
Il-Meħrież Pharmacy, 31, Giovanni Curmi Street, Iklin (2143 5567);
Reeds Pharmacy, 191, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2713 0068);
Brown’s Village Pharmacy, Main Street, Mellieħa (2152 3536);
Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);
Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);
Bellavista Pharmacy, Salvu Buhagiar Street, Marsascala (2163 3788);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Plot 3, Triq il-Qadi, Żejtun (2167 8039);
Remedies Pharmacy, 5, St Catherine Street, Mqabba (2164 1133);
Menelo Pharmacy, Dr Nicholas Zammit Street, Siġġiewi (2146 2957);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Batu Pharmacy, 38, Palm Street, Victoria (2155 1841);
Joyce’s Pharmacy, 8th September Avenue, Xagħra (2156 1486).
Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.
Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us