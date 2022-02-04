Pharmacies are set to start opening on Sunday afternoons, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Friday, thanks to a new agreement signed with the Chamber of Pharmacists.

From February 6, pharmacies that are scheduled to be open will be welcoming customers from 9am to 12pm and then between 4pm and 7pm.

The new opening hours will apply to the limited number of pharmacies scheduled to open on Sundays as well as public holidays.

The minister had previously announced that plans to extend pharmacy opening hours were under way last September.

Previously, pharmacies opened on a roster basis on Sunday between 9am and 12pm, while the dispensary at the Malta International Airport remains open between 8am and 10pm.

Fearne made the announcement during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the ministry, the Chamber of Pharmacists and the Chamber of SMEs to expand the popular pharmacy of your choice (POYC) scheme.

Primarily, POYC allows patients who receive medication for free from the government to have it dispensed to them from their local pharmacy, eliminating the need for the patient to pick up their medication from Mater Dei Hospital.

The scheme also provides ancillary services, such as door-to-door delivery of medication to patients who are housebound as well as a pick-up service for product vouchers for people who suffer from coeliac disease.

Since its inception, over 140,000 patients have made use of POYC services, with 223 pharmacies handing out the equivalent of €34 million in medication a year.

“Community pharmacists are a huge asset to providing these services to people, who usually suffer from chronic illnesses, and this new service agreement will guarantee patients continue to benefit for years to come," Fearne said.

The new agreement will include a better financial package for participating pharmacies and include a new service offering to patients.

Under the new agreement, patients will be able to benefit from a personalised review of the medications they are taking by their local pharmacist to ensure that these are being taken correctly. The process can be triggered every six months, or whenever the patient or the pharmacist feel it may be necessary.

“Chronically ill people usually have a lot of medicine to take and sometimes it can be explained to them better by the pharmacist who usually takes care of them,” Fearne said.

“I think we’ve all had that one elderly relative who stockpiles their medication in a forgotten kitchen drawer, so hopefully this process will also help with reducing waste.