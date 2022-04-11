Pharmacies in Malta are still unable to sell COVID-19 self-testing kits as they await the publication of a legal notice permitting them to do so.

While self-test kits have been available on the black market for months, the Chamber of Pharmacists confirmed that no such kits will be sold by local pharmacies until there is relative legislation in place.

Claire Shoemake from the chamber council explained that the self-testing kits to be sold by pharmacies will need to be approved both by the World Health Organisation and the medicines authority.

According to the pharmacists’ spokesperson, these tests will not be nasal swabs, like the ones being used for rapid antigen testing or PCR tests. Instead, they will detect any virus present in the person’s saliva.

Doctors have divergent opinions about home test kits. While some are hesitant about their reliability, others believe they will alleviate the pressure on the government’s testing facilities.

Those in the medical profession pointed out that home tests are “operator-dependent” and the result could be skewed if the person does not test correctly.

But the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said self-tests can offer advantages when used to complement professionally administered tests.

They can improve accessibility to testing and allow individuals to obtain the result very quickly, and reduce further community transmission. Self-testing could therefore enhance disease control with prompt identification and isolation of cases.

However, the ECDC also said it could be difficult to monitor disease trends over time.

Procedure for positive results still unknown

The Health Minister announced last week that self-testing kits would become legal within the week, but until Monday they remain unregulated. The only legal notice in force that refers to such tests is LN357 of 2021 which states that devices for self-testing ‘shall not be made available, put into service, distributed or used in Malta’ and that ‘the sale of such kits directly to the public is prohibited’.

The procedure for anyone testing positive through home kits is still not known.

Self-testing kits have been available in most European countries for several months.

In France, one can expect to pay anything between €1.25 and €5 for a self-testing kit. In Belgium, the cost hovers between €6 and €8. In other countries, like the UK and Cyprus, test kits are distributed to the public free of charge on a weekly basis.

In Malta, these kits have been on the black market for a few months. One woman who spoke to the Times of Malta said she had bought one such kit for €6 in September, but an identical test bought four months later from the same person cost €25.

The reason for the substantial price change, she was told, was the increase in demand.