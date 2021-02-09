Pharma.mt has donated Grintuss Cough Syrups and Fitonasal nasal decongestion sprays to various local charities including Malta Red Cross, Ursuline Sisters, Malta Charity Central, Laboratorja tal-Paci, YMCA and Fondazzjoni Sebh.

The family-owned distribution company specialises in the supply of prescription and over-the-counter products for pharmacies. During the pandemic lockdown, the directors of Pharma.mt asked their staff how they thought the company could support the community.

Ursuline Sisters receiving the donation: Nicola Warrington, Sister Assunta Cassar and Joshua van der Groen.

Unfortunately, due to physical restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many ideas could not be enacted, but the directors, Elisa McKenna and Patrick Nicholl were able to identify an area in which the company could help. Therefore the company decided to donate €20,000 in medicinal products to local charities who rely on donations.