The second phase of a €3.1 million project to regenerate Senglea is under way, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg announced on Thursday.

Speaking during a visit to the city, he said works had begun on Piazza Giorgio Mitrovich through an investment of €1.8 million.

It follows from the first phase of the project, which was a €1.3 million restoration and embellishment of the Senglea Gate.

The entire project started in April 2020 and was due to be finished at the end of the year.

Phase one included some 5,800 metres of fortification walls, two tunnels, a clock tower, a belvedere and the replacement of a primary school wall.

Ongoing works include the restoration of the bastion and tunnel entrance walls overlooking Palumbo shipyard, the bastion breech overlooking Maċina, the Belvedere Gardjola, and other walls, bastions and planters.

GHRC chairman Anthony Agius Decelis said the project is proof that the government looked at improving the standard of living of the people in a holistic way.

Senglea mayor Clive Pulis said the area, which was not accessible to the public, will now be accessible to all, including the elderly and people with a disability.