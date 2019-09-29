Dr Vickie Gauci was recently awarded a PhD by the University of Leeds following research she conducted on the employment of people with disability using ‘enabling technology’, including both assistive and mainstream technology at the workplace.

The starting point of her research thesis, entitled ‘Enabling Technology in the Workplace: Exploring the dis/ability-assemblage’ was a social model, inspired by the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) approach, that considered how barriers in the social environment hinder the participation of disabled people in the workplace. The study adopted a rights-based approach and was concerned with equity in exercising the rights of people with disability.

The research built upon this more traditional approach to develop a mode of analysis informed by new materialist perspectives. In particular, the research used the concept of the ‘network’ and the ‘assemblage’ to analyse technologies that support Maltese disabled employees to engage in activities at the workplace, as components of complex ‘entanglements’ of human and non-human entities.

Participants were observed at their place of work

At the heart of the research was a qualitative empiri­cal study involving 25 people with physical or sensory impairments. The research began with three focus groups, followed by 25 one-to-one interviews. Seven of the participants were then observed at their place of work. The focusing on particular ‘events’ or episodes of enactment of dis/ability at the workplace.

The research findings point to the persistence of multiple barriers and to ‘dis/ability’ as a shifting, relational concept, which is as material as it is social. This calls for a more sophisticated analysis of the relations within assemblages and networks that disabled people form part of at the workplace.

The research findings recommend that stakeholders shape their policies and practices around the ‘good’ capacities that are produced within these relations, thus affecting new possibilities and ‘becomings’ for people with disability and technology-work assemblages.

Dr Gauci’s research was part-funded by the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme.