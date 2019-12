A Ph.D. scholarship is being offered by the Faculty of Law, University of New South Wales (UNSW, Sydney), Australia, to support a student with outstanding research potential in the Law of the Sea.

The closing date for applications is February 4, 2020.

For more details click on the link below.

https://www.law.unsw.edu.au/study/research-degrees/phd-scholarship-in-the-law-of-the-sea